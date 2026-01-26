Beau Alexander Named GM Of Special Event Services At Concert Stuff Group

MOCKSVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Concert Stuff Group (CSG), the independent concert and live event production services company, announced the hire of Beau Alexander for the role of General Manager of Special Event Services.

Alexander officially began his duties in December, assuming leadership of day-to-day operations, client relationships, and growth initiatives.

With more than 2 decades in the live events industry, Alexander’s resume spans global touring, artist relations, and sales. He most recently served in a global sales role at 8th Day Sound / Clair Global from 2017 to 2025.

His touring credits include extended tenures with Green Day (2005–2023), Tool (2006–2022), Kid Rock, Rob Zombie, My Chemical Romance, Hootie & the Blowfish, Darius Rucker, and many others and he has maintained a reputation as a respected monitor engineer.

“Beau’s career is a rare blend of hands-on touring credibility and executive-level leadership,” said Chance Stahlhut, COO of CSG. “He understands the pressure, precision, and collaboration required to execute world-class events, and we’re excited to have him leading Special Event Services as we continue to grow.”

Alexander added, “I’ve spent my career focused on serving artists and production teams at the highest level. Joining Concert Stuff Group allows me to bring that mindset to a broader range of events while broadening my horizons even further with all that the CSG Family offers. I’m excited about what we can build together.”