Terrapin Station Announces A Touring Partnership With Pinkfong

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Pinkfong, the South Korean music company behind the smash-hit children’s song “Baby Shark,” has announced a new partnership with live events company Terrapin Station Entertainment. The two will collaborate on a new live concert experience based on Pinkfong’s global intellectual property.

According to Terrapin, the show will offer a family-friendly, K-pop-inspired experience featuring music, dance, and interactive segments based on Pinkfong hits such as “Baby Shark” and “Bebefinn.” Tour dates will be announced later this year.

Bin Jeong, CEO of Pinkfong USA, said: “We’re excited to partner with Terrapin Station Entertainment to explore new opportunities in live entertainment. Their expertise in touring and family-focused productions will support our goal of delivering high-quality live experiences that deepen our connection with audiences worldwide.”

Family content is familiar territory for Terrapin Station. The company has previously helped bring major brands such as Disney Junior, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and Peppa Pig to the stage as successful family-oriented tours.

Jonathan Shank, CEO of Terrapin Station, added: “The Pinkfong Company continues to deliver first-class characters, music, and entertainment for children and families across the globe. This show is an entry point for kids into a high-energy K-pop concert experience, featuring beloved Pinkfong characters, an incredible dance crew, and stunning visuals. We can’t wait to see kids singing and dancing along in this first-of-its-kind production.”