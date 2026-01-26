BMG Promotes Celine Joshua to EVP, Global Marketing & Streaming

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMG has announced the promotion of Celine Joshua to the role of Executive Vice President, Global Marketing & Streaming.

In her new post, Joshua will oversee global marketing and digital streaming across 18 international offices and 13 markets. She will continue to lead marketing operations, content and creative, and audience insights and analytics, unifying these operations to streamline BMG’s global presence.

Since joining BMG in 2024 as EVP of Global Marketing, Joshua has been at the forefront of the company’s modernization. This includes spearheading a data-driven approach to artist development and catalog operations. She has also played a pivotal role in establishing a direct licensing system and creating new commercial opportunities for BMG’s roster.

Prior to her tenure at BMG, Joshua served as Executive Vice President of Commercial Innovation & Artist Strategy at Universal Music Group, focusing on recorded music and business development.

Thomas Coesfeld, BMG CEO, said: “Celine’s elevation reflects both her achievements and BMG’s commitment to accelerating growth through technological innovation and an artist-centric strategy. Her deep understanding of how fans connect across platforms—and how AI can amplify the music experience—makes her uniquely equipped to drive BMG’s next chapter forward.”

Joshua added: “The next era of music will be defined by fan participation, not just consumption. In this next chapter at BMG, we will use technology to serve artists and songwriters more intelligently—connecting fan engagement, creation, and commerce in new ways. I’m thankful to Thomas Coesfeld and our teams for the opportunity to build together.”