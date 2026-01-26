Independent Talent Agency outer/most Adds Agent Greg Brown

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent talent agency outer/most has announced the addition of agent Greg Brown to its team.

Brown joins the agency with a roster that includes Nadia Sirota, Roomful of Teeth, yMusic, JACK Quartet, OWLS, Claire Chase, Gabriel Cabezas, and Allison Loggins-Hull.

Born and raised in Baltimore before relocating to New York City, Brown brings more than a decade of experience to outer/most. His background includes a tenure on the promotions team at classical publishing powerhouse Boosey & Hawkes, and he later founded Pink Noise Agency in 2021.

Todd Walker of outer/most stated: “Gregory is someone I’ve admired for a long time. Through Pink Noise, he developed truly exceptional work and helped shape remarkable artists; that level of vision and care is rare. He is a natural fit at outer/most, and I couldn’t be more excited to be working hand in hand with him as we build what’s next together.”

Gregory Brown added: “outer/most has an audacity and commitment to serving innovators and leaders in the arts. After five years building my own agency with a roster of performing arts trailblazers, it’s a thrill to bring these artists to outer/most. The talent on the roster and within the agency speaks for itself.”