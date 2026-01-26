Ipecac Recordings Signs With Secretly Distribution

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Secretly Distribution has inked a new distribution pact with the prominent indie label Ipecac Recordings.

Founded by musician Mike Patton (Mr. Bungle, Faith No More, Fantômas, Tomahawk, Peeping Tom, Mondo Cane, Dead Cross, AVTT/PTTN) and artist/label manager Greg Werckman (of legendary punk institutions Alternative Tentacles, Mercury Records, Pick-A-Winner Management) Ipecac Recordings has been releasing music from eclectic artists across multiple genres for 25 years.

Under the terms of the deal, Secretly will assume oversight of physical and digital music distribution, digital and retail marketing, and technological support for all of Ipecac’s forthcoming releases.

Ipecac’s current catalog includes Faith No More, Mike Patton, the Jesus Lizard, Valve, Melvins, Oxbow, and Mr. Bungle, among others.

“One needs to evaluate constantly with the ever-shifting music industry landscape. Where do we fit? Who understands us? Who are our people? Partnering with Secretly at this time makes perfect sense,” says Greg Werckman, Co-Founder of Ipecac Recordings. “From the people that work at Secretly to the eclectic collection of labels and artists they work with, it feels like joining a commune of like-minded, fairly well groomed, independent music lovers. We are honored to be asked to join the ‘club’ and look forward to much more shared mayhem.”

“Take a look at the Ipecac roster and you’ll see a rundown of artists who have consistently pushed at boundaries, challenged preconceptions, thrown curveballs and made us all wince, gasp, laugh and, frankly, rock in various measures,” adds Tom Davies, Director of Global Marketing & Campaigns at Secretly Distribution. “It’s been a pleasure to listen to their output for 25 years, and everyone at Secretly Distribution is beyond excited to get to work with a label whose commitment to supporting groundbreaking music matches our own. We are thrilled to collaborate with Greg, Marc and Mike to support their amazing catalog and new releases.”