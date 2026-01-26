Kanye West Takes Out A Full Page Ad In The WSJ To Apologize For His Antisemitic Behavior

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Ye, the artist and producer formerly known as Kanye West, took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal on Monday to apologize for his antisemitic actions in recent years, attributing his behavior to a mental health crisis.

In the open letter, Ye underscored that he does not consider himself to be a Nazi or an antisemite. “I love Jewish people,” he wrote, noting that he had “lost touch with reality.”

According to Ye, his behavior stemmed from untreated bipolar disorder that occurred after he suffered a brain injury during a car accident in 2002.

“It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023. That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis,” he wrote.

According to Ye, his mental health condition pushed him into an apparent infatuation with Nazi symbols, including the swastika, which was featured on a t-shirt he sold earlier this year.

“In early 2025, I fell into a four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid, and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life. As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore,” Ye said.

“Having bipolar disorder is a notable state of constant mental illness. When you go into a manic episode, you are ill at that point. When you are not in an episode, you are completely ‘normal.’ And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest. Hitting rock bottom a few months ago, my wife encouraged me to finally get help,” he added.

He went on to ask for understanding from fans as he tries to “earn their forgiveness.”

“I am pouring my energy into positive, meaningful art: music, clothing, design, and other new ideas to help the world,” he added.