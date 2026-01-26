Live Nation Appoints Fabiano De Queiroz As SVP of Global Touring, Latin America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced the appointment of Fabiano De Queiroz as Senior Vice President of Global Touring for Latin America.

In his new role, De Queiroz—who is based in Los Angeles—will work to expand Live Nation’s touring pipeline for both local and international artists in the region while supporting the company’s growing footprint in Central and South America.

De Queiroz joins Live Nation from MOVE Concerts, where he spent more than 17 years, serving most recently as VP of Talent and Booking. During his tenure at MOVE, he led a team that managed booking and marketing efforts alongside regional teams in markets including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, and Puerto Rico.

His professional background also includes pivotal roles with Rock in Rio and the FIFA World Cup.

Omar Al-joulani, President of Touring, Live Nation Concerts, said: “Latin America continues to shape the global touring calendar in a major way. Fabiano’s leadership will support our continued investment in the region as we expand opportunities for artists and deliver more live experiences for fans across Latin America.”

De Queiroz added: “Joining Live Nation’s Global Touring team marks an important next chapter in further expanding touring strategy across Latin America. The region’s diversity and momentum make it one of the most dynamic live music markets in the world, with incredible growth potential across venues, ticketing, and live events.”