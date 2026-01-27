Alicia Karlin Named Global President Of Live At The Circuit Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Circuit Group, the multi-faceted management, artist development, and publishing firm, has announced that Alicia Karlin has joined the company as Global President of Live.

As part of the deal, Karlin’s ASK Management & Advisory will be integrated into The Circuit Group as a joint venture, expanding the company’s management and consulting business.

With more than two decades of experience in artist management, live touring, and event production, Karlin most recently served as Vice President of Global Touring and Talent at AEG Presents, where she helped bring Sabrina Carpenter’s successful Short n’ Sweet tour to fruition. She was also a founding member of the team behind the Electric Forest festival, serving as its talent buyer since the event’s 2011 debut.

Karlin and The Circuit Group have already announced their first signing, DJ Sara Landry, who made a high-profile debut at Coachella in 2025 and currently generates approximately 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Partnering with The Circuit Group and ASK Management lays the groundwork for expanding my vision on a global scale,” said Sara Landry. “From day one, Alicia and the broader team saw beyond the music and fully understood the culture, intention, and community I’m building.”

To support this growth, London-based Circuit Group executives Ella Maughan and Floss Buckle will join Landry’s management team.

“The Circuit Group represents a new standard for how artists and managers can build truly global, future-facing careers,” said Alicia Karlin. “I’m grateful to Dean, Brett, and the entire leadership team for the opportunity to bring a new perspective to how we build and scale.”

Dean Wilson, CEO of The Circuit Group, added: “Alicia is one of the most respected leaders in live music. Her experience operating at the highest levels of touring, combined with her ability to build culturally resonant careers, makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team.”