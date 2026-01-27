Chip Herter Named SVP Music Supervision & Licensing At The Syndicate

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Full service music marketing agency The Syndicate announced the appointment of Chip Herter to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Music Supervision & Licensing.

A veteran music supervisor with more than 15 years of experience, Herter most recently served as Music Director at Deutsch, where he made significant contributions to campaigns for brands such as Taco Bell, Nintendo, and Walmart.

His resume also includes stints as a music producer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, followed by a role as Director of Creative Sync at Butter Music and Sound.

He will be based in The Syndicate’s L.A. office.

“As music has moved to the forefront of modern advertising, Chip has played a defining role in shaping how brands show up culturally,” said Jon Landman, Partner and Chief Business Development Officer at The Syndicate. “We’ve seen it first hand on our collective work with Feed The Beat and Taco Bell. His creative instincts, strategic leadership, and deep relationships make him an exceptional addition to The Syndicate, and we’re excited to build this new division under his guidance.”

“The Syndicate has an incredible 28-year legacy in artist development, marketing, and culture-making,” said Herter. “I’m thrilled to join the team and launch a music supervision and licensing practice that prioritizes creative integrity, meaningful partnerships, and real impact for brands and artists alike.”