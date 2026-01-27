Justin Bieber And Tate McRae Lead The 2026 Juno Nominations

HAMILTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) has revealed the nominees for the 55th Annual JUNO Awards. This year’s cohort features 248 nominations across 47 categories, including internationally recognized icons and rising stars.

The 2026 nominees are led by pop powerhouses Justin Bieber and Tate McRae, who both secured a career-high six nominations. They are followed closely by The Weeknd and breakout country artist Cameron Whitcomb, who each earned five nods; for Whitcomb, these mark his first-ever JUNO nominations.

Other major highlights include Daniel Caesar, who will receive the International Achievement Award, and Nelly Furtado, who enters the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this year while earning a nomination for Pop Album of the Year.

For 2026, CARAS introduced the Latin Music Recording of the Year category, recognizing the growing influence of Latin artists such as Alex Cuba and Lido Pimienta within Canada’s music scene.

The awards also highlight the importance of music education with the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year award and strong representation across Indigenous and Francophone categories.

The 2026 JUNO Awards will take place in Hamilton, Ontario, where winners will be honored during the JUNO Awards Gala hosted by comedian Mae Martin on Saturday, March 28, followed by the nationwide broadcast on Sunday, March 29, live on CBC and streaming globally.

For a complete list and bios of all nominees, please visit junoawards.ca.