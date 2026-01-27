Mighty Music Corporation Signs Saxophonist Kim Waters

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Mighty Music Corporation, a leading talent agency representing jazz and R&B artists, is proud to announce the addition of acclaimed saxophonist, composer, and contemporary jazz icon Kim Waters to its esteemed client roster.

A cornerstone of smooth jazz for decades, Waters has built a celebrated career defined by unmistakable tone, melodic sophistication, and crossover appeal. With a catalog of fan-favorite recordings and a reputation as one of the genre’s most consistent hitmakers, Waters has earned a loyal international following through his soulful phrasing, groove-driven originals, and electrifying live performances. Equally at home delivering heartfelt ballads and high-energy crowd anthems, he continues to set the standard for contemporary saxophone artistry—bridging jazz tradition with modern R&B sensibility and radio-ready polish.

“We are excited to welcome Kim Waters to the Mighty Music Corporation family,” says Steve Butler, CEO of Mighty Music Corporation. “Kim is a true legend of contemporary jazz—his sound is instantly recognizable, his music connects with audiences everywhere, and his performances are world-class. We’re honored to represent him and look forward to creating new opportunities that match the caliber of his artistry.”

Founded by Butler in 2005, Mighty Music Corporation not only represents in-demand jazz and R&B artists at more than 300 events annually but also excels as a producer of events, talent buyer, and logistics provider for festivals and concerts across the US.

Kim Waters joins an impressive lineup of artists at Mighty Music Corporation, which includes Eric Darius, Marion Meadows, Najee, Brian Simpson, Alex Bugnon, Jessy J, Jeff Kashiwa,Four80East, and Jackiem Joyner.