Miranda Lambert Sells Her Catalog To Sony Music Publishing Nashville And Domain Capital Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Domain Capital Group have announced a partnership to acquire the catalog of acclaimed country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert.

The deal covers Lambert’s entire back catalog and includes a go-forward publishing agreement for her future works, continuing a collaboration that first began in 2003.

Lambert’s extensive catalog features No. 1 hits such as “White Liar,” “Bluebird,” “Over You,” and “Heart Like Mine,” as well as No. 1 country albums including Platinum, The Weight of These Wings, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Kerosene. The acquisition also includes material Lambert wrote for other artists, such as Morgan Wallen’s “Thought You Should Know,” Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” and Ashley Monroe’s “I’m Good At Leavin’,” as well as Luke Combs’s “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” and Lainey Wilson’s “Good Horses.”

Pete Chiappetta, Managing Director of Domain Capital Group, said, “Miranda Lambert’s many awards and accolades are a testament to her ability to create impactful songs, and her catalog is full of them. We are excited to partner with her, as well as Rusty and the incredible team at Sony Music Publishing, to see what Miranda does next. This catalog is a meaningful addition to Domain’s country music portfolio and reflects our continued focus on investing in timeless songs and the writers who create them.”

“Miranda is real in every sense of the word. Her authenticity sets her apart and has made her a trailblazing songwriter whose voice and songs have shaped modern country music. We are honored to partner with Pete and Domain to champion her incredible songs and continue to support her as she reaches new heights,” added Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston.

Miranda Lambert was represented in the transaction by Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Domain Capital Group was represented by Sheppard Mullin. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.