Move Concerts Announce Leadership Transition

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – After 17 years as Talent Vice President (VP) Move Concerts, Fabiano Queiroz is departing the company to assume a new role at Live Nation as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Touring Latin America.

“We are deeply grateful for all the years Fabiano spent with us. He was a valued member of the Move Concerts family, and we shared an incredible journey together. We wish him nothing but success in his new venture and have no doubt that he will excel in this next chapter and make us all proud,” shares Phil Rodriguez, CEO of Move Concerts.

Move Concerts is pleased to announce the formation of its new talent leadership team. Jason Odio has been appointed Talent VP, with Melanie Eselevsky assuming the role of Tour Director. In addition, Diego Otero has joined the company to lead Artist Relations.

Odio brings a strong hospitality and entertainment background, having owned and operated several well-known nightclubs in Miami over the years. Most recently, he spent the past two years as a partner at Move Management, where he oversaw the company’s artist roster.

Eselevsky has been with Move Concerts Argentina for the past 10 years, serving as Talent Vice President for the Argentine operation. During that time, she also oversaw touring for all artists on the Move Management roster, playing a key role in the company’s regional and international touring strategy.

Otero joins Move Concerts from CMN (Cardenas Marketing Network), where he previously served as Project Manager.

“We are thrilled to have Jason and Melanie step into these vital roles within our organization. Melanie is a true powerhouse, bringing end-to-end experience as a promoter. She began her career at Move Concerts Argentina and steadily rose through the ranks in our Buenos Aires office. Jason brings a comprehensive, 360-degree perspective on the entertainment business, along with deep relationships built over many years. His business acumen and operational experience will strongly complement Melanie’s leadership, support our talent teams across all markets, and help drive the continued growth of our company.” – Phil Rodriguez

As Move Concerts looks ahead, this leadership transition reinforces the company’s momentum and positions it to further expand its touring footprint while deepening artist relationships across the global live entertainment landscape.