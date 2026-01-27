Musically Fed To Partner With Recording Academy And Grammy Awards For 5th Year

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – Musically Fed – who last year provided a record-setting 80,794 meals to organizations in their hometown Phoenix and surrounding communities – has announced their fifth year of collaboration with the Recording Academy and the Grammy Awards in mobilizing the music industry to combat food insecurity and hunger in Los Angeles. Throughout the week of Music’s Biggest Night, Musically Fed and their team of volunteers will work to repurpose surplus artist/staff/crew catering from events that include Grammy House’s four-day schedule of panels and performances beginning January 28th, Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton on January 31st, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater, and the Awards telecast at Crypto.com Arena on February 1st.

During last year’s Grammy Week events, Musically Fed rescued and delivered 1,750 meals to the Los Angeles community through local partners that included The Midnight Mission, LA Mission, Good Shepherd Hawkes Transitional Residence and Van Ness Recovery House. Over the course of 2025, the Phoenix-based non-profit has also partnered with Live Nation-Hewitt Silva at The Hollywood Bowl and Tada Catering at Kia Forum, Intuit Dome and SoFi Stadium to provide an additional 9,905 meals to people facing hunger and food insecurity throughout L.A. County.

“The Grammys are a powerful reminder of how music brings people together,” says David Prentice, President and CEO of The Midnight Mission. “Through Musically Fed’s partnership with The Midnight Mission, that same spirit of connection is reflected in the thoughtful repurposing of food that helps nourish our community. We’re truly grateful for Musically Fed’s support and proud to stand alongside them as The Midnight Mission works every day to ensure these resources reach the individuals and families who need them most.”

“We are very fortunate to have such a strong partnership with the Grammy Awards and its related events,” states Musically Fed founder and Executive Director, Maria Brunner. “It’s truly a win-win: organizations serving those in need benefit from working alongside a dedicated team to ensure that food which can be safely collected is delivered and enjoyed by families, veterans, seniors, and others throughout the Los Angeles area. We’re grateful for this ongoing relationship.”