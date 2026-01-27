Philip Glass And Renée Fleming Drop Out Of Shows At The Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning composer and musician Philip Glass has canceled a scheduled world premiere at the Kennedy Center, joining a growing list of artists who have pulled out of events at the prominent performing arts venue amid a takeover by the Trump Administration.

Glass was slated to debut his new work, Symphony No. 15, “Lincoln,” with Grammy-winning conductor Karen Kamensek at the Kennedy Center on June 12 and 13.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to withdraw my Symphony No. 15, ‘Lincoln,’ from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” Glass said in a statement released on Tuesday. “Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the symphony. Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership.”

Renowned soprano Renée Fleming also canceled two scheduled performances with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) and conductor James Gaffigan in May. Fleming has not made a statement regarding her decision to withdraw, but the Kennedy Center cited “scheduling conflicts” for the change.

In 2025, Fleming resigned from her role as an Artistic Advisor-at-Large at the Kennedy Center after President Trump replaced the venue’s leadership—including longtime president Deborah Rutter—with hand-picked loyalists, such as former U.S. Ambassador Richard J. Grenell.

In December, the venue’s signage was abruptly changed to the “Trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,” a move that some legal experts suggest may be illegal, as the venue’s name was established by an act of Congress.

Other artists who have pulled out of programming at the Kennedy Center in the wake of the transition include Grammy-winning banjo icon Béla Fleck, Issa Rae, the Martha Graham Dance Company, the Washington National Opera, composer Stephen Schwartz, Chuck Redd, The Cookers, Magpie, Doug Varone and Dancers, Low Cut Connie, Kristy Lee, Rhiannon Giddens, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others.