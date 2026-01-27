Prescription Songs Announces Signing Of Rising Hip-Hop Artist, Producer and Songwriter Tundra

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is thrilled to announce the recent signing of rising hip-hop artist, producer and songwriter Tundra. The signing was spearheaded by Prescription Songs A&R Lauren Kennedy.

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Tundra–born Jaden Martin–is an artist, producer, and songwriter who’s earning a reputation for crafting a sound that bridges mainstream appeal with Southern trap and raw underground energy. He’s collaborated with a strong roster of producers including BankrollGotit, Kid Hazel, 10Fifty, ThankUTimmy, and Richie Souf, among others, shaping a catalog that moves between polished anthems and gritty bangers. Tundra has also earned sync placements on HBO’s Max’s Rap Sh!t, with tracks featuring artists like Rico Nasty, Guapdad 4000, Cozz and more.

Of this exciting new chapter in his career Tundra says, “We ready to take it to the moon!”

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to work with a creative who is shaping the future of music!” adds Kennedy. “Tundra’s energy, consistency, and dedication to his craft is unmatched and a constant reminder of why I love what I do!”