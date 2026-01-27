Range Sports Acquires Superfly

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Range Sports, a subsidiary of Range Media Partners, has announced the acquisition of the prominent festival and live events company Superfly. Following the close of the transaction, the firm will be rebranded as Superfly, A Range Company, and will continue to produce live events across sports, entertainment, and music.

As part of the deal, Superfly founders Rick Farman, Rich Goodstone, and Kerry Black—along with the existing leadership team and staff—will join the Range-branded company. Since its founding more than 25 years ago, Superfly has created some of the most recognized festival properties in the U.S., including the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Outside Lands, Clusterfest, and The Friends™ Experience.

Superfly’s ownership stake in Outside Lands was not included in the deal. The company will continue to produce the festival in coordination with Another Planet Entertainment, with no changes to the existing operating structure or creative leadership. Additionally, Superfly’s founders will launch and lead a new “owned & operated” IP creation effort focused on developing and scaling original live experiences.

“Superfly has always been driven by the belief that experiences should matter—culturally, emotionally, and commercially,” said Rick Farman, Co-Founder of Superfly. “Joining Range marks an exciting next chapter, allowing us to bring that approach to a much broader ecosystem.”

Peter Micelli, CEO of Range, added, “As consumer demand continues to fuel explosive growth in the live events industry, we knew we needed a best-in-class partner to help our clients unlock global value while scaling new assets. Superfly’s founders are the industry’s preeminent live IP development engine, and we are honored to welcome them to Range.”