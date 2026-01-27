Shenandoah Surprise Luke Bryan With ‘Sunday In The South’ Plaque During Crash My Playa Performance

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary country band Shenandoah delivered a moment fans will be talking about for a long time while performing at Crash My Playa in Riviera Maya, Mexico on Sunday (January 18). The legendary band surprised country superstar Luke Bryan on stage with a No. 1 plaque commemorating their recent collab, “Sunday in the South,” which also features Jason Aldean.

The surprise took place in front of a packed beachside crowd during Shenandoah’s set at the annual destination concert event. After performing the song together, Shenandoah’s lead singer Marty Raybon announced he had a surprise for Bryan and rolled out a giant road case. Bryan opened the case and was surprised with a commemorative plaque celebrating the song’s rise to No. 1 spot on the iTunes All Genre slot. The song was released through Shenandoah’s record label, 8 Track Entertainment.

“Luke never ceases to amaze me,” says Raybon. “From the moment the show starts, he has a way of pulling everyone in, setting the tone for the night, and making sure everyone is having a great time. Crash My Playa was an absolute blast!”

At Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert, Shenandoah was one of the featured headliners in addition to Dierks Bentley, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Dustin Lynch’s Pool Party and many other artists.

“Sunday in the South” pays tribute to the classic Shenandoah sound that helped define country music in the late 1980s and 1990s. The song’s success marked a meaningful full circle moment, with Shenandoah honoring Bryan for carrying that tradition forward to a new generation of fans.