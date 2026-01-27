The Syndicate Announce Chip Herter To Lead New Music Supervision And Licensing Department

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading entertainment marketing agency The Syndicate announced today the appointment of Chip Herter as the SVP, Music Supervision and Licensing. In this newly created role, Herter will build a division focused on creative music supervision, licensing, and end-to-end music support for The Syndicate’s clients and partners.

An award-winning music supervisor, Herter brings more than 15 years of experience helping brands authentically enter and shape the cultural conversation through music. Most recently, he served as Music Director at Deutsch, where he was a key creative force behind the sonic identity of campaigns for marquee brands including Taco Bell, Dr Pepper, Lowe’s, Nintendo, and Walmart.

Herter’s appointment builds upon his existing collaboration with The Syndicate on Taco Bell, expanding the agency’s scope of work with the brand to include music supervision and licensing across Taco Bell’s entire network of creative agencies.

“As music has moved to the forefront of modern advertising, Chip has played a defining role in shaping how brands show up culturally,” said Jon Landman, Partner and Chief Business Development Officer at The Syndicate. “We’ve seen it first hand on our collective work with Feed The Beat and Taco Bell. His creative instincts, strategic leadership, and deep relationships make him an exceptional addition to The Syndicate, and we’re excited to build this new division under his guidance.”

Among Herter’s most notable achievements is his work on the highly acclaimed return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, created in partnership with multi-award-winning artist Doja Cat. The campaign earned multiple Clio, Clio Music, and AMP Awards and marked Taco Bell’s return to the Super Bowl after a five-year hiatus. Herter helped shape the campaign’s music strategy and artist partnership, culminating in a widely celebrated cultural moment when Doja Cat announced the return of Mexican Pizza during her Coachella performance in 2022.

“The Syndicate has an incredible 28-year legacy in artist development, marketing, and culture-making,” said Herter. “I’m thrilled to join the team and launch a music supervision and licensing practice that prioritizes creative integrity, meaningful partnerships, and real impact for brands and artists alike.”

Prior to Deutsch LA, Chip began his career as a Music Producer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, followed by a role as Director of Creative Sync at Butter Music and Sound. Throughout his career, he has supervised music for campaigns for some of the world’s most influential brands, including Microsoft, Nike, Airbnb, Google, and Coca-Cola.

Herter will be working out of The Syndicate’s LA office and can be contacted for congratulations, music supervision and licensing inquiries, showcase and networking invites at chip@thesyn.com.