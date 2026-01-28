Andreea Gleeson Presented With The Powerhouse Award At The 2026 She Rocks Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2026 She Rocks Awards, produced by the Women’s International Music Network to recognize the influence women across the music industry, took place in Los Angeles on January 23rd.

Co-hosted by Vicki Peterson and Alecia “Mixi” Demner, the event took place as part of the annual NAMM Show in Los Angeles with an awards gala and musical performances.

During her acceptance of the Powerhouse Award, TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson addressed the nature of industry leadership. She stated, “Power only matters if it’s used to change conditions, not just outcomes.” Similarly, artist Rachel Platten emphasized individual persistence in her closing remarks, noting, “No one else gets to decide what is possible for us or what we’re here to do.”

The program included performances by Judith Hill and Margaret Glaspy. Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione performed for the “In Memoriam” segment, and the evening concluded with a group performance of Platten’s “Fight Song,” led by Geena Fontanella and the School of Rock All-Stars.

“The She Rocks Awards continue to honor not only extraordinary careers and artistry, but the impact these women have on the people and communities around them,” said Laura B. Whitmore, founder of the Women’s International Music Network and the She Rocks Awards. “This night is about visibility, empowerment, and recognizing the many ways women lead and innovate across our industry.”

2026 Honorees

Sophie Burrell – Guitarist, educator, and global digital influencer

Andreea Gleeson – CEO of TuneCore; leader in independent music advocacy

Margaret Glaspy – Critically acclaimed, guitar-driven indie rock artist

Kay Hanley – Emmy and Peabody Award–winning songwriter; SONA, Letters to Cleo

Judith Hill – Acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist

Reina Ichihashi – Roland global product marketing innovator

Susan Lipp – CEO of Full Compass Systems; industry business leader

Lisa MacDonald – Yamaha marketing executive; Women of NAMM leader

Michelle Lewis – Emmy and Peabody Award–winning songwriter and activist, SONA

Rachel Platten – Multi-platinum singer-songwriter (“Fight Song”)

Heather Dembert Rafter – Music technology attorney and industry advocate

Rhonda Smith – World-renowned bassist; Prince and Jeff Beck collaborator

Carnie Wilson – Multi-platinum artist, founding member of Wilson Phillips

Lisa Worden – iHeartMedia SVP; influential rock and alternative tastemaker