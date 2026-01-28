BMG Appoints Marion Gargula And Laurent Pernin As Co-GMs Of France

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) – German label services company BMG continued its European leadership shakeup with the appointment of Marion Gargula and Laurent Pernin as Co-General Managers for its operations in France.

Gargula joined BMG in 2021 and most recently served as Finance Director. During her tenure, she played a significant role in BMG’s largest deal to date in France: the acquisition of the Jean-Michel Jarre catalog. She is a member of the “Commission Etudes” at Chambre Syndicale de l’Edition Musicale and previously spent over six years as Financial Controller at Warner Music France.

“Having been part of BMG’s journey in France for several years, I’ve witnessed the dedication and passion of our team firsthand,” Gargula stated. “I am committed to continuing to foster growth for our artists and songwriters in this dynamic market.”

Pernin joined BMG in 2019 and most recently served as Senior Director of Sync Services and Partnerships, leading the French Sync+ department. He began his career in video production in 2002, moving to EMI in 2004 and later holding roles at Warner Music starting in 2014.

“This is an exciting time for BMG in France,” Pernin said. “I look forward to collaborating with Marion and the entire team to amplify our clients’ voices and unlock new creative opportunities.”

In their new roles, Gargula and Pernin will report to Alistair Norbury, President, UK, APAC & EU. They succeed Sylvain Gazaignes, who has departed BMG after 15 years to pursue other interests.

“We thank Sylvain for his contribution over the years and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Norbury added.