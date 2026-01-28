BMI Names Pam Schoenfeld As Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI announced today that Pam Schoenfeld has been named its SVP, Chief Legal Officer. Schoenfeld reports directly to CEO Mike O’Neill and is based in the company’s New York office. She succeeds Stuart Rosen, who will continue in a consulting capacity as SVP, Senior Legal Advisor, until his previously announced retirement on June 30, 2026.

“Pam’s extensive legal expertise and industry insight make her an incredible asset to BMI and our music creators,” said O’Neill. “Her leadership will help strengthen BMI’s mission to protect and champion our songwriters, composers and publishers, and the advocacy work we do on their behalf.”

Schoenfeld has a broad range of experience overseeing global legal operations at innovation-driven companies in the music and technology spaces, leading teams specializing in music licensing, product strategy and complex commercial transactions. Prior to joining BMI, she was General Counsel at TouchTunes Music Company, a leading in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform. Schoenfeld also served as Chief Legal Officer at Radancy, a cloud-based talent acquisition platform, and held senior roles at DoubleClick/Google, supporting digital platforms, the commercialization of complex technology solutions and M&A initiatives. Earlier in her career, she practiced at leading global law firms Davis Polk and Paul, Weiss, advising companies on corporate and other transactional matters.

Schoenfeld received a BS from Boston University and a JD from Fordham University School of Law.