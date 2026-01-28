Broke Records Launches A Publishing Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — broke records, the Create Music Group label founded by Andre Benz and Brandon De Oliveira, has announced the launch of a dedicated music publishing division. The new wing, broke publishing, will be led by Brennen Bryant, who joins as Head of Publishing.

The expansion allows broke records to operate as a full-service music platform, offering artists and creators creative development, strategic career guidance, and comprehensive publishing administration.

With nearly a decade of experience across multiple facets of the music industry, Bryant has developed a reputation for his sharp A&R instincts. His resume includes previous roles as Senior Manager, Tour Manager, and Director of A&R—most recently serving as Senior Director of A&R at Avex USA Publishing. He began his career at The Revels Group, working with artists such as Drake and G-Eazy, before transitioning to Murda Beatz’s team as day-to-day manager, tour manager, and A&R.

“Brennen has one of the sharpest creative instincts I’ve come across, but what really sets him apart is how deeply he understands the people behind the music,” said Andre Benz, CEO and Co-founder of broke records. “He’s built real trust with creatives at every stage of their careers and knows how to turn creative momentum into long-term growth. Launching broke publishing with Brennen at the helm felt like a natural next step for us.”

“Leading the publishing division at broke publishing feels like a natural next chapter for me,” said Brennen Bryant, Head of Publishing. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn how impactful publishing companies are built through my time at Avex USA Publishing and across every role I’ve held. I’m bringing those lessons to broke to build something intentional and ambitious: a company that genuinely champions writers and producers and thinks globally from day one. The vision is to help shape the next generation of talent while building one of the most forward-thinking publishing companies to highlight the incredible work already done at broke records.”