DEAG Acquires Remaining Minority Stake In Wizard Live

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) has announced the acquisition of the remaining outstanding shares in the German entertainment company Wizard Live GmbH.

The transaction increases DEAG’s holding in Wizard Live from 75.1% to 100%. The outstanding shares were acquired from company founder Ossy Hoppe and Managing Director Oliver Hoppe.

Following the acquisition, Oliver Hoppe will continue in his role as Managing Director at Wizard Live. He also maintains his leadership position at DEAG as Executive Vice President of Live Entertainment, Management & Strategy, where he will focus on expanding the group’s international live entertainment segment.

According to DEAG, the acquisition bolsters its market position while further reducing minority interests across its group companies.

DEAG first acquired a stake in Wizard, one of Germany’s leading live events firms, in 2013. Since then, Wizard has staged major events for global artists including Black Sabbath, 50 Cent, Iron Maiden, and Adele. For 2026, Wizard’s pipeline includes highly anticipated tours and concerts with Judas Priest, Foreigner, Zucchero, and OMD, among others.

“We are consistently implementing our buy-and-build strategy and continuing to expand our activities in Live Entertainment. Following our recent acquisition of Fane Productions and Alex Fane becoming a DEAG shareholder, we are now delighted to welcome Ossy and Oliver Hoppe as DEAG shareholders as well. We have worked very successfully with Ossy and Oliver in recent years and look forward to taking the next steps in our growth together with the Wizard team,” stated DEAG Group CEO Detlef Kornett.

“We are delighted to be writing a new chapter in our success story,” added Oliver Hoppe, Managing Director of Wizard. “With Wizard’s first-class line-up, new tours, and further innovations, DEAG aims to continue inspiring audiences and driving expansion. Helping to shape this plan and playing a decisive role in its success is a highly attractive challenge for me.”