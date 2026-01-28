Live Nation Inks A Deal With Argentina’s Mâs Monumental Stadium

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment has announced a landmark long-term partnership with Club Atlético River Plate, in collaboration with DF Entertainment and Dale Play Live.

Effective January 1, 2027, the ten-year deal will see Live Nation hold exclusive presentation and naming rights for the stadium.

Under the terms of the deal, DF Entertainment will spearhead international tours, leveraging its historic success at the venue since 2022 while Dale Play Live will lead promotion for Latin artists.

As part of the agreement, River Plate Members will have exclusive perks, including dedicated pre-sale ticket windows for select events.

The historic stadium, which first opened in 1935, can accommodate more than 85,000 fans and serves as the home field for Argentina’s Premier League football team Club Atlético River Plate.