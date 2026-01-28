PULSE Music Group Names Saul Fitton SVP, A&R / Head Of Creative, UK For Music Publishing Division

London, UK (January 27, 2026) – Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, co-CEOs of PULSE Music Group and Ashley Calhoun, President, PULSE Music Group today announced the appointment of Saul Fitton to Senior Vice President/Head of Creative, UK. Fitton’s responsibilities will include signing, developing, and implementing creative strategy for PULSE Music Group’s world-class roster of songwriters and producers for the UK publishing division of the company. Saul Fitton will be based in London and will report to Cutler and Calhoun.

Fitton brings over a decade of experience across A&R, music publishing, and artist, writer and producer management to his new role at PULSE Music Group. Fitton previously served as Senior Director, A&R for Sony Music Publishing and prior to that as A&R Manager at Warner Chappell Music. His signings across Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music include Ari Pensmith, Lostboy, Cleo Tighe, Mimi Webb, Pablo Bowman, Gracey, FLO, and Myles Smith. He has also worked closely with Dan Smith of Bastille, Tom Grennan, Anne-Marie, Tom Mann, Phil Plested, Charlotte Plank, and James Vincent McMorrow, amongst others. Fitton began his career in management and A&R with GRAMMY Award winner Fraser T Smith.

Cutler, Abraham, and Calhoun commented: “Saul has a proven track record of discovering, signing, and developing internationally successful songwriting, production, and artistic talent. What truly sets him apart is his ability to create innovative opportunities and to stand up for the commercial and artistic needs of his writers. We know that our writers will benefit from his exceptional dedication to their careers.”

Fitton commented, “For me, this is a brilliant opportunity and one that I could not turn down. PULSE Music Group has an outstanding reputation — not only for the talent they sign and the global service they provide, but for the people and culture at the heart of the company. I’m incredibly grateful to Scott Cutler, Josh Abraham, and Ashley Calhoun for the trust they’ve placed in me, as well as for the chance to work alongside Annie Aberle and the publishing A&R team. I’m excited to help build out the company’s UK operation.”

Fitton graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Management and Artistic Development from Buckinghamshire New University.