The Red Clay Strays And Treaty Oak Revival The Inaugural Minnesota Country Club Festival

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CelebrityAccess) — The Red Clay Strays and Treaty Oak Revival have been announced as the headliners for C3 Presents’ inaugural Minnesota Country Club Festival.

Set for July 10-11 at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, Minnesota, the festival will feature more than 15 artists performing across two stages with no overlapping sets.

Along with the headliners, the festival will also feature performances from Jessie Murph, Trampled by Turtles, Charley Crockett, Stephen Wilson Jr., The Beach Boys, Charles Wesley Godwin, Jesse Welles, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Chance Peña, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country and more.

The event will be C3 Presents’ second festival in the Twin Cities area and follows the successful Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, which will return for its third year to Harriet Island Regional Park on July 17-19 with headliners The Lumineers, Matchbox Twenty, and The Strokes.

Fans can sign up for a passcode for a ticket presale which begins on January 30, followed by a general onsale of any remaining passes.