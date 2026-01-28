TKA Welcomes Kyle Roussel

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-hyphenate talent Kyle Roussel is the spirit of New Orleans itself. The musician, producer, composer, instrumentalist, and performer is a cross-genre tour de force — proficient in piano, organ, keyboard, and drums — moving fluidly between jazz, soul, gospel, funk, and everything in between.

Roussel stands as a modern voice for New Orleans music, committed to elevating the city’s rich musical identity on a global scale as both artist and producer. Current, experienced, and imaginative, he has carved out his own sound in his Big Easy studio while building a wide-ranging and respected career. His 2023 album NOLA A La Mode showcased his solo piano virtuosity through originals and reimagined classics — and in 2024, he reached a new milestone with the release of Church of New Orleans, a sweeping collaborative project featuring many of the city’s finest musicians. The album went on to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Regional Roots Album.

Onstage, he’s crossed paths with nearly every corner of the city’s storied musical landscape. A touring member of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and The Headhunters, he has also performed with artists such as Jon Batiste, Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Terence Blanchard, Dave Matthews Band, Chance the Rapper, and more. As lead producer on projects for The Headhunters and others — with over five years of production, mixing, and mastering experience — Roussel seamlessly brings his instinctive musicality into the studio.

Roussel’s work has taken him from New Orleans to more than 40 countries worldwide, gracing stages from Coachella to Carnegie Hall, Montreux, and Madison Square Garden. His talents extend to the screen as well, appearing as Jelly Roll Morton in HBO’s 2022 Interview with the Vampire and contributing to the documentary Music Picture: New Orleans.