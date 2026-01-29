Andy Serrao Named Chief Creative Officer At Concord Label Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concord announced the promotion of Andy Serrao to serve as Chief Creative Officer of Concord Label Group, effective immediately.

In his new role, Serrao will oversee A&R and strategic marketing for Concord’s fleet of owned label imprints, including Fearless Records, Concord Records, Craft Recordings, and Rounder Records.

He will be based in Concord’s Los Angeles offices and report to Concord Label Group CEO Tom Becci.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead the wider CLG team in work I truly believe in—supporting artists, serving music fans, and helping connect with the next generation of the two in meaningful ways,” said Serrao. “We’re fortunate to be stewards of the careers of Concord Label Group’s artists, past, present and future, and of their music. At the end of the day, our success comes from a shared vision and commitment to our artists and to one another. We have no choice but to do work that makes them both proud.”

He began his tenure with Concord at Fearless, shortly after the label’s acquisition and was quickly promoted to president of the imprint.

“Andy’s success at Fearless over the past seven years, along with his ability to build and lead an exceptional team and artist roster, made him the clear choice for this role. He embodies the kind of creative leadership we value—hands-on, intentional, and grounded. I’m excited to watch him step into this challenging new position,” Concord Label Group CEO, Tom Becci stated.