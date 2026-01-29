Blake Shelton Expands His Residency At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (CelebrityAccess) — Due to strong demand, country music icon Blake Shelton has announced a new round of performances for his Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Shelton revealed the new dates with a signature stunt on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, driving a Kubota tractor down the famed thoroughfare before pulling up to the Caesars Palace valet.

The newly announced dates are scheduled for May 6 through May 24, 2026, expanding on the residency Shelton successfully kicked off earlier this year.

In addition to his stage presence, Shelton will be featured in a new series detailing the lives of rising artists on tour. Co-produced by Shelton alongside Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser, Lee Metzger, and headliner Keith Urban, the show seeks to capture the unique challenges of life on the road for developing artists.

New 2026 Residency Dates:

May: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 24

Last Call for Tickets: A limited number of tickets remain for Shelton’s upcoming performances this weekend, Friday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Jan. 31.