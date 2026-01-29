Live Events Veteran Stephane Lecuyer Joins The MRG Group Executive Leadership Team

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian independent live events company MRG Group announced the appointment of Stephane Lecuyer as Chief Operating Officer of The MRG Group and Managing Director of MRG Live Canada.

In his new dual roles, Lecuyer will oversee day-to-day operations and growth initiatives for MRG Canada while also serving as COO of the MRG Group.

With 25 years of relevant experience in the entertainment industry, Lecuyer draws from past senior roles in touring, media, sports and live events.

Lecuyer holds a Master of Business Administration from the Ted Rogers School of Management and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Global Management Studies.

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting moment in The MRG Group’s evolution,” said Stephane Lecuyer. “MRG has built an extraordinary platform rooted in creativity, collaboration, and kindness. I’m energized by the opportunity to help shape its next chapter; strengthening connections across the organization, supporting our people, and continuing to deliver exceptional live experiences on a global stage.”

“Stephane is a strategic and creative leader with an exceptional ability to build teams, align vision, and execute at the highest level,” said Matt Gibbons, President and Founder of The MRG Group. “His experience, values-driven approach, and deep understanding of the experience economy make him a powerful addition to our leadership team as we continue to grow our platform globally.”