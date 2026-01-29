Messina Touring Celebrates 25 Years

AUSTIN, Texas – The AEG Presents-affiliated Messina Touring officially marks its 25th year of operations on January 31, 2026, highlighting a quarter-century since its inaugural production in West Palm Beach. Founded by Louis Messina in 2002, the company has grown from a home-office startup into a prominent live music promoter representing a roster of global stadium acts, including Taylor Swift, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, and Ed Sheeran.

The company’s foundation dates back to the late 1990s, when Messina, alongside current team members Rome McMahon and Kate DesEnfants McMahon, managed the George Strait Country Music Festival. Seeking an alternative to the increasingly corporate promoter models of the time, Messina launched his independent venture with a Kenny Chesney tour on January 31, 2002. That opening night sold 11,238 tickets, leading to a 98-date run that year.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the past 25 years, and I’m even more excited about where we’re headed,” said Louis Messina, founder and CEO of Messina Touring. “The future of this company is in great hands with leaders like President Mike Dugan and Nashville President Haley McCollister, who continue to push us forward while staying true to the values that have defined Messina Touring from day one.”

Under its partnership with AEG Presents, the company has produced several of the highest-grossing tours in industry history. Most notably, the firm managed Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows across five continents and drew more than 10 million attendees. The company’s portfolio also includes over 200 stadium performances by Kenny Chesney and numerous attendance records set by George Strait.

“From the beginning, Messina Touring has been about trust, relationships and long-term thinking,” added Mike Dugan, President of Messina Touring. “What makes this moment special is that we’re continuing to build on that foundation alongside our partners at AEG Presents, while positioning the company for continued growth in an ever-evolving live music landscape.”

The organization currently consists of 38 full-time staff members across offices in Austin and Nashville. Haley McCollister, President of the Nashville office, highlighted the regional office’s growth: “Growing the Nashville office and watching it become such an integral part of Messina Touring’s future has been incredibly meaningful. Being part of a company that prioritizes artists, collaboration and people makes this an exciting time to help lead the next chapter.”

Messina Touring’s 2026 schedule includes Ed Sheeran’s global Loop Tour and the second year of Kenny Chesney’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The anniversary milestone is accompanied by a newly unveiled brand identity as the firm continues its long-term representation of artists such as Eric Church, Blake Shelton, The Lumineers, and Old Dominion.