Promoter 101: Episode 239 – Zamora Live’s David Zamora

The Promoter 101 Podcast featuring CEO of Zamora Live David Zamora, who enlightens us on the Latin Concert Market across the U.S., from mom and pop hard ticket outlets to national tour deals.
News of the Week with Dave Brooks
Hosted By: Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce + Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg
Direct Link: https://tinyurl.com/4x9hvnpw
Email Dan + Luke: steiny@promoter101.net
Amazon: https://is.gd/cgLbBp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/promoter101
Google Music: https://is.gd/onEmSt
iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/promoter101-29260148/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/steinypromoter101/
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/promoter101/id1163910658?mt=2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/promoter101
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/promoter101
Spotify: https://is.gd/T5SPEC
Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/user/promoter101
Website: http://www.promoter101.net/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/promoter101