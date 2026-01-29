Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Promoter 101: Episode 239 – Zamora Live’s David Zamora


The Promoter 101 Podcast featuring CEO of Zamora Live David Zamora, who enlightens us on the Latin Concert Market across the U.S., from mom and pop hard ticket outlets to national tour deals.

News of the Week with Dave Brooks

Hosted By: Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce + Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg

