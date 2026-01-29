Report: BMG In Talks To Acquire Concord

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG Rights Management, a subsidiary of the German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, is reportedly in talks to acquire the independent music company Concord.

According to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources with knowledge of the negotiations, the deal may be valued at as much as $7 billion.

If completed, the fusion of Concord and BMG would be one of the largest transactions in the history of the music industry, resulting in the creation of one of the world’s most largest music entities.

However, a deal of this scale would likely require approval from competition regulators in both the U.S. and Europe to address potential antitrust concerns.

Sources told Bloomberg that Concord CEO Bob Valentine is expected to take a leadership role at BMG Rights Management following the acquisition.

Representatives from both companies have not yet responded to requests for comment on the story.