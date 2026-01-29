Toyota Joins T-Mobile Arena As First-Ever Official Automotive Sponsor

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – T-Mobile Arena and the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers have announced a new partnership, naming Toyota a Founding Partner and the venue’s first Official Automotive Sponsor.

As a Founding Partner, Toyota will be featured through prominent brand integrations throughout the arena, including physical and digital signage as well as on-site vehicle displays.

The agreement grants Toyota naming rights to one of the venue’s five VIP suite entrances, which will now be known as the “Toyota Suite Entrance.”

Additionally, fans will enjoy interactive activations, exclusive giveaways, and other initiatives throughout the partnership. These promotional efforts kick off with an exclusive sweepstakes giving fans a chance to win a brand-new Toyota 4Runner.

“For us, this partnership is about more than visibility—it’s about being part of the energy that defines this city,” said Robby Findlay, President of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association. “As a Founding Partner and the first automotive brand to align with T-Mobile Arena, we’re honored to take on this role. We are excited to continue connecting with fans in bold, meaningful ways and to link the Toyota brand with one of the most recognizable destinations in the city.”

Massimo Bizzarro, General Manager of T-Mobile Arena, added, “This is a historic moment for T-Mobile Arena as we finalize our first automotive relationship. We look forward to collaborating with the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and appreciate the shared commitment both our teams have to the local community.”