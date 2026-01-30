GigSalad Sees A Surge In Live Music Bookings In 2025

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (CelebrityAccess) — Despite the proliferation of AI-generated media, GigSalad’s year-end data for 2025 revealed that live music remains a primary revenue driver for independent performers.

According to GigSalad, music bookings on the platform surged in 2025, with the company facilitating 25,235 music bookings—a 10.6% increase year-over-year. These bookings generated $12,843,000 in revenue for artists, up 12% year-over-year, highlighting the continued relevance of the in-person music experience.

The demand was not limited by genre, with some of the top musician categories including violinists, DJs, cover bands, pianists, saxophone players, mariachi bands, jazz bands, classical guitarists, and one-man bands.

The data highlighted the diversity of event formats as well, with the top five categories including birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, cocktail parties, and holiday parties, followed closely by dinner parties and non-profit events.

“AI can write songs, generate beats, and simulate voices, but it cannot replace the energy of a great musician playing for a real audience,” said Mark Steiner, CEO and Co-Founder of GigSalad. “What we are seeing in these numbers is a growing hunger for experiences that feel human, emotional, and memorable. Live music creates moments that technology simply cannot replicate, and 2025 proved that people are willing to invest in those moments.”