Kristyn Ciani Named VP Of Live Entertainment At Legends Global

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sports and venue management giant Legends Global announced the appointment of Kristyn Ciani as vice president of live entertainment for the company’s content and booking division.

A veteran of the live entertainment industry, Ciani will lead promoter and agent outreach as part of Legends Global’s content and booking team to bring entertainment events, family shows, conventions, exhibitions, and professional and minor league sports to Legends’ network of 450 venues around the world.

She joins Legends Global after a 16-year run at C3 Presents where she led talent strategy and event programming across major U.S. venues, from clubs to major arenas.

She later co-founded the boutique live event and talent consultancy Soap Creek Entertainment.

“Throughout her career, Kristyn has cultivated strong relationships across the live entertainment industry and maintains an exceptional pulse on the music market,” said Jason Rio, senior vice president of live entertainment and content development at Legends Global. “Her strategic, creative approach to producing marquee events with artists from around the globe will be key to delivering best-in-class shows for fans at our network of arenas, stadiums, and theaters in North America.”