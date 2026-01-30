Neil Young Makes His Music Free For Greenland Amid Diplomatic Tensions

(CelebrityAccess) — During the ongoing friction between U.S. president Donald J. Trump and Denmark over the ownership of Greenland, legendary rock icon Neil Young has made his full catalog of music freely available to the citizens of the beleaguered nation.

According to Young, people currently residing in Greenland can sign up for free access to his music on his dedicated Neil Young Archives platform.

Additionally, they will be able to renew for free as long as they are in Greenland, though a cellphone with the Greenland country code will be required for verification.

“I’m honored to give a free year’s access to neilyoungarchives.com to all of our friends in Greenland. I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government. It is my sincere wish for you all to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland hme, in its highest quality. This is an offer of Peace and Love. All the music I have made during the last 62 years is yours to hear. You can renew for free as long as you are in Greenland. We do hope other organizations will follow in the spirit of our example. Love Earth – Neil”

Young also announced plans to boycott multiple major tech firms, including Apple, Amazon, and Verizon who has says have financially supported the Trump administration.

He also shared a list of those companies along with contact information and urged his fans to make their voices heard.

“If you are a customer of any of these companies, please reach out and let them know you are opposed to doing business with ICE and the un-American and illegal actions of ICE, including unwarranted killing, tear-gassing, kidnapping, and arresting of innocent people. Here is the contact information for the 10 companies, including emails of the CEOs,” Young wrote.