New York’s Bowery Electric To Close On Jan 31st To Make Way For The Bowery Palace

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Bowery Electric, a long-standing club and concert venue in New York City announced plans to close after almost two decades in business.

According to a statement from the venue’s operator, the venue will officially shutter its doors on January 31st ahead of a major refurb that will transofmr the venue in the Bowery Palace.

“We want to thank all the great bands, DJ’s, staff, and patrons that have been part of this incredible run,” the team at the Bowery Electric said in a statement on Friday. “The newly-renovated Bowery Palace will open February 18, 2026 in the same location, at 327 Bowery. It will be a live music venue with national and local acts, as well as a dance club with DJ’s and an occasional Off-Broadway theater production.”

Upcoming shows announced for the Bowery Palace include Jesse Malin’s Silver Manhattan, who will peform a limited six-week Off-Broadway engagement frm February 18-March 29 as well as a multi-act show featuring Northvale, Gabe Woodrow, Wave Break, and Wheelbite, scheduled for February 22.