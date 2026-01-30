Queen’s Brian May Says The U.S. Is Too ‘Dangerous’ To Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Queen guitarist Brian May said fans shouldn’t expect the band to tour in the U.S. any time soon as he believes the nation has become too dangerous to tour.

“America is a dangerous place at the moment, so you have to take that into account,” May told the Daily Mail in a recent interview. “It’s very sad because I feel like Queen grew up in America and we love it, but it’s not what it was. Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment.”

May did not provide any insight into the dangers he is concerned about, but his comment comes as foreign visitors and American citizens increasingly come under scrutiny from ICE agents or due to their political beliefs.

Additionally, Queen are currently on hiatus from touring after wrapping their five-year Rhapsody featuring Adam Lambert as frontman, which concluded in 2024.