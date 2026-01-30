SGPS/ShowRig Names Niscon’s Joseph Jeremy As CTO

BURLINGTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Rigging, staging, and live production automation company SGPS/ShowRig, Inc. announced the appointment of Niscon co-founder Joseph Jeremy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

In his new role, Jeremy will lead the company’s technological development while continuing to serve in his former role as part of the Niscon leadership team.

He will continued to be based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, where Niscon continues to operate as a division of SGPS/ShowRig following its acquisition of the automation company in December.

“Joseph’s appointment as CTO is the next logical step in our mission to provide the most integrated and advanced solutions in the industry. His deep technical expertise and history of innovation with the Raynok platform are unmatched. We are thrilled to have him steering our technological future,” said Ned Collett, President of SGPS/ShowRig.

“Winning ‘Rigging Company of the Year’ for the TSO tour is a proud moment for us, but it’s also a reminder of the standard Eric Pearce set when he started this company. Eric was a pioneer who believed that no design was too bold and no challenge was impossible. By bringing Joseph into this leadership role, we are ensuring that Eric’s ‘tech wizard’ legacy and vision continue to thrive, blending our decades of excellence with the world-class automation software the modern industry demands.”

“I am honored to be a part of the executive team and to take on this expanded role within the SGPS/ShowRig family,” said Joseph Jeremy. “Having spent the last 25 years of my career ‘Engineering the Art of Movement,’ I look forward to expanding the technologies that the Niscon team have created and to provide them with greater opportunities to continue the growth of Raynok. Our goal remains to push the boundaries of what is possible on stage while maintaining the reliability and safety our clients expect.”