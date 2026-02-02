Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year At The 68th Annual Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bad Bunny took top honors at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, collecting the trophy for Album of the Year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” The win marks a historic milestone, as it is the first time a Spanish-language album has been recognized with the Recording Academy’s highest prize.

The Puerto Rican superstar also secured wins for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance for his hit “EoO.”

During his acceptance speech at the Crypto.com Arena, Bad Bunny addressed the current ICE controversy. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE out,” he told the audience. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Kendrick Lamar was the night’s other big winner, taking home five trophies. His haul included Record of the Year for “Luther” and Best Rap Album for “GNX.” Meanwhile, rising British star Olivia Dean was crowned Best New Artist, solidifying her breakout year.

Other winners for the night included Jelly Roll, who won Best Contemporary Country Album for “Beautifully Broken,” and Billie Eilish who took home Song of the Year for her hit ballad, “Wildflower.”

Despite their breakout years in 2025, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan both went home empty-handed. Carpenter entered the night with six nominations, including the “Big Three” (Song, Album, and Record of the Year), while Roan was a top contender for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

The ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with comedian Trevor Noah returning for his sixth consecutive year as host.

For a full list of tonight’s winners, visit Grammy.com.