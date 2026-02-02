Doug Thornton Named President, Venue Planning Services At Legends Global

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — Sports and venue management giant Legends Global has announced that Doug Thornton has been appointed to the role of President, Venue Planning Services.

In this new position, Thornton will collaborate with the Legends CSL, Business Development, and Owner’s Representative teams on new venue developments and major renovations.

“Doug and I have discussed this transition for some time,” said Dan Levy, CEO of Legends. “Managing the complexities of venue development and renovation is an area of strength for Doug and a growing opportunity for our company as more new or renovated venues are planned. I look forward to seeing the impact he will continue to make in this new role.”

Prior to this appointment, Thornton served as President of North American Venues, a post he held since the 2024 merger between Legends and ASM Global.

“The timing is right for this move and for making the transition. This new position will enable me to focus on the work that has helped define my career—collaborating with venue owners to plan and develop their facilities,” Thornton added.