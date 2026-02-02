Ella Langley Announces Arena Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter Ella Langley has announced plans for a headlining arena tour, hitting markets across the U.S. later this year.

Langley’s run of headlining arena shows kicks off on May 7 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, and is scheduled to conclude at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on August 15.

Joining Ella on tour as support across various dates are Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth.

Langley is touring in support of her forthcoming album, Dandelion, set for global release on April 10.

Dandelion Tour Dates

Date City Venue/Event

5/7/2026 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

5/8/2026 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

5/14/2026 Estero, FL Hertz Arena

5/15/2026 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

6/18/2026 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

6/19/2026 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena

6/25/2026 Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

6/26/2026 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

7/23/2026 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena

7/24/2026 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre

7/25/2026 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

7/30/2026 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/31/2026 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

8/13/2026 Austin, TX Moody Center

8/14/2026 Corpus Christi, TX Hilliard Center

8/15/2026 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena