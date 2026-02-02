Folk Alliance Awards 2026 Winners Announced

(Hypebot) — The 2026 International Folk Music Awards were announced by Folk Alliance International in New Orleans this week. Top honors went to I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan) and Carsie Blanton as joint Artists of the Year. Other key winners included Crys Matthews for Song of the Year (“Sleeves Up”) and I’m With Her for Album of the Year (Wild and Clear and Blue). Here is the complete list of the 2026 winners and honorees.

2026 International Folk Music Awards Winners

Best of 2025 (Voted Awards)

Artist of the Year: (TIE) Carsie Blanton and I’m With Her

(TIE) Carsie Blanton and I’m With Her Album of the Year: Wild and Clear and Blue – I’m With Her (Rounder Records)

Wild and Clear and Blue – I’m With Her (Rounder Records) Song of the Year: “Sleeves Up” – Written and performed by Crys Matthews

“Sleeves Up” – Written and performed by Crys Matthews Global Folk Album Award: Värav / Vārti / Vartai – The Baltic Sisters (CPL-Music)

Honor Awards

People’s Voice Award: Kyshona

Kyshona Rising Tide Award: Yasmin Williams

Yasmin Williams Clearwater Award: Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards

Living: Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal Legacy: Clifton Chenier

Clifton Chenier Business/Academic: Louisiana Folk Roots

Spirit of Folk Awards

Laura Thomas (ComboPlate Booking)

(ComboPlate Booking) Rachel Ornelas (New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival)

(New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival) Alex Mallett (Folk Alliance International)

(Folk Alliance International) Cindy Cogbill (Overton Park Shell)

Folk Radio Hall of Fame Inductees

Susan Forbes Hansen (WHUS)

(WHUS) Kieran Hanrahan (RTE Radio 1)

(RTE Radio 1) Ron Olesko (Folk Music Notebook)

(Folk Music Notebook) Michael Stock (WLRN)

The 2026 conference also featured keynote speeches from local legends Big Freedia and Tank and the Bangas.

