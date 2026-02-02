Grammy-Winning Reggae Artist Keznamdi Signs With Jon Pleeter’s JPA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jon Pleeter’s independent talent agency JPA announced the signing of the Grammy-winning reggae artist Keznamdi for representation.

Born in Kingston and raised across Tanzania and Ethiopia to a musical family, Keznamdi has charted his own course in the world of reggae with his fusion of classic reggae with elements of soul, rock, and hip-hop, a heady blend that earned him an award for Best Reggae Album at the 28th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

After a soccer scholarship in California led back to his musical roots, Keznamdi achieved early success with chart-topping EPs and high-profile collaborations with artists like ZHU and Tory Lanez, eventually culminating in his independent full-length debut, Bloodline.

“I want to show bloodline is about your legacy, and your legacy isn’t about the work you do—but about your family,” he said. “I’m speaking on the struggles of the common man, having loved ones out here, defending them, doing what you’re supposed to do, and playing a role to ensure you’re making this life better for your children. Tomorrow is never promised. It’s not just investing in your business; it’s investing in your bloodline. It’s what I’m trying to do.”