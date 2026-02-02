Industry Veteran Joseph Marsh Files Formal Complaint Against BBR Music Group/BMG On Behalf of Artist Jimmie Allen

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Entertainment producer Joseph Marsh today announced the filing of a lawsuit in Tennessee state court against This Is Hit, Inc. d/b/a BBR Music Group (a subsidiary of BMG). The complaint alleges breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and intentional misrepresentation, all stemming from BBR Music Group’s treatment of multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen. Marsh is represented by Rob Housman (Book Hill Partners—Law), along with local Tennessee counsel.

The Complaint alleges that BBR Music Group suspended and then publicly dissolved its contract with Allen in 2023, despite having no contractual right to do so. The complaint alleges that the label’s actions were taken without investigation into allegations lodged against Allen and in stark contrast to the way other artists facing similar allegations have been treated.

“Set aside the star-studded names and spicy backdrop, at its core, this case is Contracts 101.” said Housman.

The filing also alleges that BBR Music Group continued to profit from Allen’s music while failing to provide promotional and financial support, undermining his ability to work, denying him resources needed for his legal defense, and damaging his career trajectory.

Marsh, who acquired rights to Allen’s contractual claims through assignment, is serving as plaintiff. Marsh is a veteran entertainment producer with a four-decade career spanning major global tours and productions for artists including *NSync, Backstreet Boys, Cher, Fleetwood Mac, and David Copperfield.

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and other relief to be determined at trial. The official complaint can be accessed HERE.