Myles Schalet Joins Wasserman Music As Senior Vice President And Agent

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Leading global music agency Wasserman Music has announced the addition of a new executive on the artist representation team.

Myles Schalet joins Wasserman Music as a New York-based Senior Vice President and Agent, where he’ll be focused on signing new talent, growing commercial endorsement portfolios, and building media-focused businesses for Wasserman clients.

Schalet joins the agency from WME, where he built a bespoke business signing and representing multi-hyphenate talent including music artists Meek Mill, Madison Beer, and Snoop Dogg and athletes including American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, American Olympic skateboarding medalist Nyjah Huston, and Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton.

“Myles has a great instinct for identifying and nurturing talent,” said Kevin Shivers, EVP / Managing Executive, Wasserman Music. “We’re excited to have him join the team and help us keep growing in new, creative ways.”

“Wasserman has positioned themselves as the now and the future of entertainment. I’m excited to represent and build the next generation of talent,” said Schalet.