Noah Kahan Announces ‘The Great Divide’ North American Stadium Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Following his highly anticipated return with new single “The Great Divide” and the announcement of his upcoming fourth studio album, 2x GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Noah Kahan has announced that he will return to the road this summer for a monumental, career-defining stadium run. Produced by Live Nation, Noah Kahan: The Great Divide Tour kicks off June 11th and makes 23-stops at stadiums across North America through August, including a two-night homecoming at Boston’s Fenway Park, as well as shows at Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl Stadium, New York’s Citi Field, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium, and more. Gigi Perez is set to join Kahan as support. See the full routing below.

To participate in the Artist Presale on Tuesday, February 10th at 12pm local time, you must sign up by Thursday, February 5th at 11:59pm ET. No codes are needed—access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. There may be a presale code required on non-Ticketmaster ticketing sites. The general on-sale will take place on Thursday, February 12th at 12pm local time at https://noahkahan.com/pages/tour.

Kahan is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to help fans get tickets at the original price. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster will be non-transferable and can only be resold on Ticketmaster at face value. In Illinois, New York, and Colorado where laws prevent resale restrictions, tickets can be transferred but Ticketmaster will still honor Kahan’s terms by keeping resale prices at face value on its site.

This past Friday, Kahan released his brand-new single, “The Great Divide,” which was recorded at Vermont’s Guilford Sound. The track debuted as Kahan’s highest streaming launch to date. Upon release, it skyrocketed to #1 on the Spotify Top Songs USA Chart and #3 on the Top Songs Global Chart. He also announced his highly anticipated fourth studio album of the same name will arrive April 24th via Mercury Records. Last night at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards®, Kahan partnered with Mastercard to premiere the official music video for the anthemic track during Mastercard’s GRAMMY Awards® commercial break. Shot in Nashville by director Parker Schmidt the video brings the song’s profound themes to life—exploring childhood friendship, shame, guilt, separation, and the complicated truths tied to where Kahan comes from.

Kahan’s forthcoming album, The Great Divide, finds him at his most honest, reflective, and emotionally resonant. Produced by acclaimed producer and Stick Season collaborator Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Koe Wetzel) alongside GRAMMY®-winning producer Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Bon Iver), the album explores Kahan’s evolving relationship with family, friends, home, and his sense of self. Recorded at a secluded farm outside of Nashville, Gold Pacific Studios in Nashville and at Dessner’s famed Long Pond Studio in New York, the project expands Kahan’s sound while remaining rooted in the vulnerability that defines his work.

The Great Divide was written in the wake of Kahan’s career-defining Stick Season era. Released in 2022, the 4x Platinum album and its 8x Platinum breakout single propelled the beloved Vermont songwriter to multiple GRAMMY® nominations, global #1 records, billions of streams and millions of albums sold, and over 1.5 million tickets sold with headline shows in legendary venues around the world—including two historic sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Boston’s Fenway Park.

NOAH KAHAN: THE GREAT DIVIDE TOUR:

June 11th // Orlando, FL // Kia Center

June 26th // Philadelphia, PA // Citizens Bank Park

June 28th // Toronto, ON // Rogers Stadium

July 1st // Cincinnati, OH // Great American Ball Park

July 3rd // Pittsburgh, PA // PNC Park

July 10th // Boston, MA // Fenway Park

July 11th // Boston, MA // Fenway Park

July 14th // Chicago, IL // Wrigley Field

July 18th // Queens, NY // Citi Field

July 22nd // Washington, DC // Nationals Park

July 25th // Raleigh, NC // Carter-Finley Stadium

July 27th // Atlanta, GA // Truist Park

July 30th // Arlington, TX // Globe Life Field

August 2nd // St. Louis, MO // Busch Stadium

August 5th // Minneapolis, MN // Target Field

August 8th // Denver, CO // Coors Field

August 15th // Pasadena, CA // Rose Bowl Stadium

August 17th // San Diego, CA // Petco Park

August 19th // Phoenix, AZ // Chase Field

August 21st // San Francisco, CA // Oracle Park

August 25th // Sandy, UT // America First Field

August 28th // Vancouver, BC // BC Place

August 30th // Seattle, WA // T-Mobile Park