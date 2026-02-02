Prescription Songs In JV With 7Hills Music Signs Singer, Songwriter And Producer Seth Michael

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS, in a joint venture with 7Hills Music, is thrilled to announce the recent signing of Seth Michael. The Nashville-based producer, singer and songwriter was brought into the company by Prescription Songs’ Chris Martignago and Sophia Battaglia and 7Hills Music’s Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck.

Originally from Georgia, as a producer and songwriter Michael has collaborated with exciting emerging talents on such cuts as Will Terry’s “Hell at This Point” and Skeez & David J’s “Drinkin Again.” Also an incredible vocalist and session player himself, he’s contributed to artists’ records including Ashley Cooke, Dylan Scott, Warren Zieders, Alana Springsteen and more. Look for future works with Midland, and Nate Smith and collaborators Will Weatherly, Dallas Wilson, Marty James, Trea Landon, Phil Morgan, Dalton Davis, and Jake Hess, among others to arrive soon.

“Couldn’t be with a better group of humans,” says Michael of the new partnership.

7Hills Music founder and Prescription Songs A&R consultant Montgomery Bay-Schuck adds, “We are excited to have Seth join the Prescription/7Hills family. His versatility as a writer, producer, and vocalist, along with his relentless work ethic, makes him a dream addition to the roster.”

“There’s no better way to kick off the year than making our work with Seth official,” shared Martignago and Battaglia. “His work ethic is truly unmatched, and his balance of hustle and heart radiates through every session—raising the bar musically and energetically. We’re incredibly lucky to have him.”